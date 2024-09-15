NDA should announce its stand on privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, says Botcha

MLC and senior YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Botcha Satyanarayana demanded that the NDA announce its stand on privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP). He alleged that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, who had promised to protect the VSP from privatisation, are now silent, though two of the blast furnaces were shut down.

Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP office here on Sunday, Mr Satyanarayana alleged lack of proper response from the NDA leaders despite two blast furnaces being shut down in the steel plant. He also alleged that the NDA leaders have failed to take any steps so far to protect the steel plant since the formation of their government. Mr. Satyanarayana alleged that the local MLA and the MP have different versions on the issue.

He reminded that that during the year 2008 when such a crisis had arisen, former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had spoken to the leaders and written a letter to the Centre ensuring the protection of the steel plant.

The former Education Minister also said that VSP was not privatised during the YSRCP government because they had resisted the decision and informed about it to the Centre.

Former Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that YSRCP has been fighting to protect the VSP for the past few years, since the plant was a sentiment to the people of Andhra Pradesh. The NDA was trying to showcase debts of the steel plant as losses to privatise it, he alleged.

Criticising TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao’s statement on not hesitating to resign as MLA if VSP is privatised, Mr Amarnath said that resigning from the posts was not at all a solution.

“Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu should inform the NDA that he would withdraw his support if they privatise the VSP. This is the only solution,” he said.

