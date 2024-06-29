NDA leaders urge Governor to probe ‘irregularities’ of former Andhra University Vice-Chancellor Prasad Reddy

Former Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy may have put in his papers, but he will not be spared for his wrongdoings, warn leaders from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

ADVERTISEMENT

The government will probe into the alleged atrocities and irregularities committed by the former Vice-Chancellor and his supporters in the last five years, they say.

The warning came from Telugu Desam Party MLAs Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Jana Sena Party’s Visakhapatnam South MLA Vamsikrishna Srinivasa Yadav, and Anakapalli MP C.M. Ramesh, who addressed a joint press conference at the Administrative Block of the university here on June 29 (Saturday).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that Prof. Prasad Reddy was a perfect example of how a Vice- Chancellor could misuse his or her powers. In the last five years, he tuned Andhra University into a YSRCP office.

It was unfortunate to witness on the campus YSRCP activities such as surveys, distribution of money, candidates’ selection, and birthday parties, he said. “These activities have brought down the image and prestige of the 100-year-old university,” Mr. Sinivasa Rao said.

The former Vice-Chancellor allegedly conducted special examinations whenever he wanted to ensure his candidates passed out, he said. “The NDA government will also not spare anybody associated with the former Vice-Chancellor in his irregularities, and will ensure justice to those who suffered,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We request the Governor as well as the government to conduct an inquiry into Prof. Prasad Reddy’s irregularities,” he said.

During the year 2014-19, when the TDP was in power, politics had never been entertained on the university campus. “Under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the government will ensure AU regains its lost glory,” he said.

Mr. Ramesh said Prof. Prasad Reddy had submitted his resignation on June 28 knowing that they would be visiting the campus on June 29 (Saturday).

ADVERTISEMENT

The NDA leaders also slammed Prof. Prasad Reddy for arranging fencing / gates around the administrative block and appointing personal security for himself. Comparing the fencing to a central jail, they said the former V-C did not allow anyone to stage protest on any issue. He did not allow students to approach him to complain on any problem.

YSR statue

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the former V-C never bothered about the existing statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the campus, but arranged a statue of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy near the Administrative Block. While arranging YSR’s statue, there was a lot of agitation, but the protesters were arrested, he said.

“Now, it takes us a minute to remove the statue of YSR. But we will not resort to such acts. First, we will have to think whether such politicians’ statues can be arranged on the campus or not. We will take the opinion of staff and unions, and initiate action,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.