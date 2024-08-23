Pharma unit blast: NDA leaders slam Jagan for accusing govt. of negligence

Leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) slammed the YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for accusing the State government of apathy in reacting to the industrial accident at the Atchutapuram SEZ, in Anakapalli district on August 21. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was spreading falsehood against the State government for political gain and to grab attention, they said.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, August 23, Anakapalli MP (BJP) C.M. Ramesh said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy need not tell Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu how to handle the administration during a crisis situation. The former CM was even unaware that the State government had already distributed cheques to the family members of the victims, he added.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy came to console the victims at the hospital, but started raising irrelevant issues there. “It is nothing but politicising the issue,” he alleged.

After the LG Polymers incident, the then YSRCP government had promised to construct a super-speciality hospital at RR Venkatapuram, but the promise was not implemented. Over 600 employees lost their jobs after the closure of the unit, but the previous government had failed to provide jobs to them. Some workers who died 10 to 12 days after the incident were not given adequate compensation, the MP alleged. Cases were registered on the family members of some vicitms, who had staged a dharna after the incident, he said.

Dismissing the charges of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as ‘blatant lies’, Yelamanchili MLA (JSP) Sundarapu Vijaya Kumar said, “People are aware of the efforts made by the district administration and the leaders.”

Two women IAS officers, the Collector and the SP, rushed to the spot within half an hour of the incident being reported. Till yesterday (August 22), the officers were monitoring the rescue operations and rehabilitation from the spot and to ensure that cheques reached the family members of the victims. The State government deputed a special officer at every hospital where the victims were undergoing treatment, the MLA said.

“None can tackle such situations better than Mr. Naidu. He conducted teleconferences every 30 minutes and sought updates. He reached the spot in the morning and visited all the hospitals,” Mr. Vijaya Kumar said.

Home Minister V. Anitha said that during the LG Polymers incident, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not even have time to go to the spot. He had just conducted a meeting at the airport lounge and left the city, she recalled.