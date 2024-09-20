GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NDA leaders slam former YSRCP government for ‘allowing’ substandard ingredients in the making of ‘laddu’ prasadam at Tirumala

The activity by the former government has hurt Hindus across the country, alleges Visakhapatnam MP

Updated - September 20, 2024 08:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
TTD Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao overseeing the sale of laddus at the counters

TTD Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao overseeing the sale of laddus at the counters | Photo Credit: File photo

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders from undivided Visakhapatnam district slammed the former YSRCP government for allegedly allowing substandard ingredients in the making of ‘laddu’ prasadam by the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD), at Sri Venkateswara Temple Swamy temple in Tirumala.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP office on Friday, Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat criticised the previous YSRCP government and said that he was shocked to know about the findings of the lab report. He said that the alleged activity by the former government has hurt Hindus across the country and now this issue has become a national controversy.

Questioning the need for the former government to stop sourcing ‘Nandini Ghee’ for the laddus and then compromise on the quality of the ghee, he asked “If someone comes and provides ghee for ₹50/kg, will you take it?”

He also said that senior leaders from the Centre were inquiring about the incident. He also said that further inquiry may be initiated to take strict action against those involved in such incidents.

Anakapalli MP C.M. Ramesh in a release from his camp office at Anakapalli, condemned the incident, and demanded strict action against those involved. He alleged that the YSRCP government tarnished the temple’s sanctity. He alleged that between 2019 and 2024 during the YSRCP government, attacks and atrocities on the Hindus and the Hindu temples have increased in Andhra Pradesh. He said that the issue was taken before the senior leaders at the Centre.

Former Minister and Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao also condemned the incident.

Published - September 20, 2024 07:43 pm IST

