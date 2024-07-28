NDA governments at the Centre and the State should investigate the seizure of container at Visakhapatnam port in March last, says YSRCP leader Botcha

Former Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana urged the NDA governments at the Centre and the State to investigate the case of the seized container with drugs (dried yeast) worth ₹25,000 crore, at the Visakhapatnam port from the Santos port in Brazil in March last.

He said that at that time the YSR Congress Party could not focus on the case due to election issues. Now it is the responsibility of the NDA governments to resume the investigation of the case and reveal to people who were the accused in the case.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Mr. Satyanarayana said that there were allegations that the container belong to Sandhya Aqua Marine Company, a relative of BJP State president and Rajahmundry MP D. Purandeswari. Everyone in Visakhapatnam should know the progress of the case, he added. The State government should also complete the investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) into land grabbing in the city.

Answering to a query, Mr. Satyanarayana denied speculations that the YSRCP would merge with the Congress to become part of the INDIA alliance. The YSRCP leader said that, “TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu also met Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi. He also went to his house. It does not mean that the TDP is in INDIA alliance. The same is the case with the YSRCP.”

Mr. Satyanarayana said, “ Mr. Naidu knows that the State is in debt before the elections. Then how can he make so many promises on freebies? Whatever is announced for Amaravati is credit, not a grant. The government should pay it back with interest.”