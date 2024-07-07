GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NDA government pursuing ‘anti-labour’ policies despite lacking absolute majority in Parliament, alleges CITU

‘Demands Day’ will be observed at work spots on July 10 to oppose the policies of the Centre, says CITU leader

Published - July 07, 2024 05:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is pursuing its ‘anti-labour’ policies despite failing to get an absolute majority in Parliament, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) district committee secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar has alleged.

Addressing a media conference here on Sunday, Mr. Kumar said that a ‘Demands Day’ would be observed at the work spots on July 10 to oppose the ‘anti-labour’ policies of the Centre. He said though the BJP-led NDA had managed to come to power for the third time at the Centre, the BJP does not have a clear majority on its own.

He alleged that the Centre was keen on implementation of the ‘Labour Codes’, which were detrimental to the interests of workers. The penalty on managements, which fail to pay the Provident Fund (PF), deducted from the salaries of workers, in time to their PF accounts, has been reduced from 25% to a mere 1%. This would cause huge loss to the workers.

He also sought withdrawal of the decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and allotment of captive mines to the plant. He also sought fixation of minimum wages for workers at ₹26,000 a month, and recognition of ASHA, Anganwadi, midday-meal, National Health Mission and workers of other government schemes as government employees. A new law should be brought out to provide social security to workers in the unorganised sector like construction workers and street vendors.

CITU leaders S. Jyothiswara Rao, M. Subba Rao and P. Mani were present.

