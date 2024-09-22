GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NDA government launched several development programmes in the first 100 days in State, says Ganta

He takes part in ‘Idi Manchi Prabhutvam’ programme at Yendada

Published - September 22, 2024 09:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao

Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Local MLAs, corporators and other public representatives took part in ‘Idi Manchi Prabhutvam’ programme in various constituencies here on Sunday.

Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao attended the programme at Yendada. Addressing a large gathering of people, he said that in the first 100 days of NDA government, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has signed a Mega DSC, scrapped the Land Titling Act, increased the pension, opened Anna Canteens and took part in many development activities. He said that in Bheemunipatnam constituency alone, the NDA government has allocated four Anna Canteens. He said that from Deepavali, the government would launch the three cylinder scheme.

Speaking about the alleged adulteration of ghee in Simhachalam laddu, the MLA said that around 945 kg of ghee was seized and sent for testing.

Jana Sena Party Visakhapatnam South MLA Ch. Vamsi Krishna Srinivas took part in the programme at Atchiammapeta (Ward No. 34) and Municipal Stadium area (Ward 35) here on Sunday. He distributed pamphlets related to the development made by the government in the first 100 days of governance. During the programme, the MLA received representations from the public and assured to resolve them at the earliest.

