NDA government failed in all aspects in Andhra Pradesh, says former MLA Vasupalli

Former MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar alleged that the NDA government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh has completely failed to live up to the expectations of people. He said that the present government has completely forgot its ‘Super Six’ promises.

Addressing a press conference at his office in Assilmetta on Friday, Mr. Ganesh Kumar said that the NDA government has failed in all aspects and was targeting the YSRCP for everything. Reacting to the laddu prasadam controversy, the former MLA said that the NDA government was making baseless allegations against Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Mr. Y.V. Subba Reddy.