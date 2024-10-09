NDA government committed to prevent privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, says MP

Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat has said that the NDA government is committed to protect Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) from privatisation and has putting in a lot of efforts for the past few months.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP office here on Wednesday, Mr. Sribharat said that with the help from the Centre, the main goal of the NDA government is to see that VSP gets into profits. He said that steps are being taken to increase the production of the VSP, by bringing back the blast furnaces into complete functioning, so that the steel plant will come out of the red. Mr. Sribharat said that the issue pertaining to contract workers occurred due to communication issue and they were reinstated immediately. He said that adequate land was also provided to headquarters of the South Coastal Railway Zone and ‘bhoomi puja’ will be held soon.

Gajuwaka MLA and State TDP president Palla Srinivasa Rao alleged that the YSRCP government was making false allegations against VSP privatisation issue and the recent floods in Vijayawada.