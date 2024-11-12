NDA government at the Centre trying to weaken Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, allege trade union leaders

The NDA government at the Centre, which managed to secure power for the third consecutive term, is going ahead with its ‘anti-labour’ and ‘anti-people’ policies, though its majority has come down in the last elections, alleged leaders of various trade unions.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were speaking at an all party trade unions meet, organised at the CITU office at Jagadamba junction, here on Tuesday. The meet was organised as part of the nationwide protests called by the Central trade unions to oppose the ‘anti-labour and anti-people’ policies of the Centre, slated for November 26.

Speaking at the all-party meeting, CITU district general secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar, AITUC district general secretary G.S. Atchuta Rao and INTUC district general secretary B. Nagabushanam alleged that the Union government was trying to weaken the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) by stopping the supply of raw materials, closure of the blast furnace, delaying the payment of salaries to employees and workers and reducing the concessions being extended to the plant.

The other retrograde measures include reducing the number of workers by 2,500 in the name of VRS (Voluntary Retirement System) and termination of the services of 4,000 contract workers. They said that the unions would oppose the privatisation of VSP tooth and nail. They also sought withdrawal of the four Labour Codes, which they allege, were detrimental to the interests of workers, payment of at least ₹26,000 as minimum wages to workers, regularisation of the services of contract and outsourcing workers, recognition of staff employed in government scheme projects like ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist), Anganwadi workers, Midday Meal workers and National Health Mission workers as government employees, payment of retiral construction workers, and bringing out a comprehensive legislation for safeguarding the interests of autorickshaw drivers, pushcart vendors and others in the unorganised sector.

They said that November 26 was declared as the Constitution Day in India. It was on that day in Delhi that farmers had launched the protest rally demanding minimum support price for their produce and against the ‘Black Laws’. They called upon workers to participate in the protest rally and meetings to be organised on that day in the city. A rally would be taken out from Dondaparthy to the Gandhi statue near the GVMC on that day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.