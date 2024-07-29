NDA corporators gear up for ensuing GVMC standing committee elections

Corporators of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have their eyes on the upcoming GVMC standing committee elections, scheduled for August 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, a sensitisation programme was conducted by TDP MLAs and local leaders with the NDA corporators in the presence of senior leaders like Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, Gandi Babjee and others.

As the last day to file the nominations for the standing committee elections is July 30, the leaders have decided to leave the decision to elect the 10 members to the local MLAs. The seat sharing among the TDP-JSP-BJP is also yet to be decided.

ADVERTISEMENT

It may be remembered that around 12 corporators from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) have already parted ways with their party two days ago while seven have joined the TDP and the other five are said to be joining JSP in the presence of JSP chief and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan. As per NDA leaders, more corporators are likely to join them in the coming week.

During the 2021 elections, the YSRCP has won 58 out of 98 wards in the municipal elections. The TDP and JSP had won 30 and three respectively, while CPI, CPI(M) and BJP had won one each and four seats were won by the Independents. Now, YSRCP holds 60 seats, while the TDP has 29 seats, and JSP, five, CPI, CPI(M) and BJP have one seat each.

One seat is now vacant as Ch. Vamsikrishna Srinivas Yadav, who won as the corporator from Ward 30 was appointed as MLC and the bye-election was never conducted.

Now, the NDA leaders believe that they have at least 47 votes and they opine that the number may increase in the coming days. During the sensitisation programme, some NDA leaders opined that they should have some more support.

“As per the recent political equations, the NDA has a good chance of winning the standing committee elections. Already 12 corporators have joined the NDA and more will join. Some of the YSRCP corporators may also cross-vote due to differences among them,” said a corporator from the NDA, who took part in the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.