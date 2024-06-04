ADVERTISEMENT

NDA candidates leading in all the Assembly seats in Anakapalli district

Published - June 04, 2024 10:15 pm IST - Anakapalli

The Hindu Bureau

The candidates of the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance were leading in all the seven Assembly constituencies of Anakapalli district with a huge majority at 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Konathala Ramakrishna(JSP) in Anakapalle Assembly segment, Vangalapudi Anitha (TDP) in Payakaraopeta Assembly segment, K.S.N. Raju (TDP) in Chodavaram, Ch. Ayyanna Patradu (TDP) in Narsipatnam, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy (TDP) in Madugula, Panchakarla Ramesh Babu (JSP) in Pendurthi and Sundarapu Vijay Kumar (JSP) in Yalamanchili, were leading against their nearest YSRCP candidates.

Since counting of postal ballots began at 8 am, the NDA was clearly heading for victory. The leaders and activists of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance started celebrations right from the first round of counting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US