NDA candidates leading in all the Assembly seats in Anakapalli district

The candidates of the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance were leading in all the seven Assembly constituencies of Anakapalli district with a huge majority at 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Konathala Ramakrishna(JSP) in Anakapalle Assembly segment, Vangalapudi Anitha (TDP) in Payakaraopeta Assembly segment, K.S.N. Raju (TDP) in Chodavaram, Ch. Ayyanna Patradu (TDP) in Narsipatnam, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy (TDP) in Madugula, Panchakarla Ramesh Babu (JSP) in Pendurthi and Sundarapu Vijay Kumar (JSP) in Yalamanchili, were leading against their nearest YSRCP candidates.

Since counting of postal ballots began at 8 am, the NDA was clearly heading for victory. The leaders and activists of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance started celebrations right from the first round of counting.

