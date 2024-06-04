GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

NDA candidates leading in all the Assembly seats in Anakapalli district

Published - June 04, 2024 10:15 pm IST - Anakapalli

The Hindu Bureau

The candidates of the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance were leading in all the seven Assembly constituencies of Anakapalli district with a huge majority at 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Konathala Ramakrishna(JSP) in Anakapalle Assembly segment, Vangalapudi Anitha (TDP) in Payakaraopeta Assembly segment, K.S.N. Raju (TDP) in Chodavaram, Ch. Ayyanna Patradu (TDP) in Narsipatnam, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy (TDP) in Madugula, Panchakarla Ramesh Babu (JSP) in Pendurthi and Sundarapu Vijay Kumar (JSP) in Yalamanchili, were leading against their nearest YSRCP candidates.

Since counting of postal ballots began at 8 am, the NDA was clearly heading for victory. The leaders and activists of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance started celebrations right from the first round of counting.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.