NCPCR specially focussing on prevention of child marriages, says member in Visakhapatnam

April 03, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

‘Awareness programmes are being organised’

The Hindu Bureau

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) member R.G. Anand has said the Commission is specially focussing on prevention of child marriages across the country. Awareness programmes are being organised on the issue. He was in the city on Monday as part of the south India tour.

Speaking to reporters at the Visakhapatnam Collectorate, Mr. Anand praised the measures being taken by the district administration to protect child rights.

Mr. Anand said that he toured four States Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala and Union Territory Puducherry on the instructions of NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo. Mr. Anand asked the officials to use MASI (Monitoring App for Seamless Inspection) owned by NCPCR.

Earlier, Mr. Anand inspected the schools for boys and girls in Adarshanagar and Deendayalpuram in the city.

CONNECT WITH US