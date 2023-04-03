HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NCPCR specially focussing on prevention of child marriages, says member in Visakhapatnam

‘Awareness programmes are being organised’

April 03, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) member R.G. Anand has said the Commission is specially focussing on prevention of child marriages across the country. Awareness programmes are being organised on the issue. He was in the city on Monday as part of the south India tour.

Speaking to reporters at the Visakhapatnam Collectorate, Mr. Anand praised the measures being taken by the district administration to protect child rights.

Mr. Anand said that he toured four States Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala and Union Territory Puducherry on the instructions of NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo. Mr. Anand asked the officials to use MASI (Monitoring App for Seamless Inspection) owned by NCPCR.

Earlier, Mr. Anand inspected the schools for boys and girls in Adarshanagar and Deendayalpuram in the city.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.