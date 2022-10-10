NCC Director General Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh calls on Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta in Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT

Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh, Director General, National Cadet Corps (NCC), called on Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command, here on Monday.

The D-G briefed the C-in-C on the NCC activities within the ENC and the ongoing All India Nau Sainik NCC Camp which is being conducted in Visakhapatnam after a gap of two years.

Vice Admiral Dasgupta expressed satisfaction at the overwhelming participation of 612 cadets from 17 NCC Directorates from across the country and conveyed his best wishes towards the successful conclusion of the camp. The camp is scheduled to end on Tuesday.

Lt Gen Singh is on a two-day maiden visit to Visakhapatnam after he has taken over as the Director General of NCC on September 27, 2021.

He would be the Chief Guest for the closing ceremony of the All India Nau Sainik NCC Camp.