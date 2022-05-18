NCC cadets to help traffic police in Visakhapatnam

Some cadets from a private institution are being groomed for this

The city police officials are mulling to utilise the services of NCC cadets to help traffic police personnel to deal with the several traffic issues in Visakhapatnam. The police are working on this initiative on a pilot basis and have selected around 30 to 40 NCC cadets from a private institution, who are being groomed.

It is learnt that on May 14, Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth, Additional DCP (Traffic) S.K Arifullah and senior police officials conducted a meeting with Principal and NCC officials from a private college at the Police Commissionerate. Mr. Srikanth gave an insight over the proposal and explained the duties and responsibilities of the NCC cadets. The police have also decided to award certificates to the cadets who work for 100 hours. In this regard, a training programme was also conducted by the traffic police on the traffic signals, signs and violations.

“The plan is to use the services of NCC cadets (C certificate holders) to check wrong parking, crowd management, traffic diversions, help elderly persons to cross roads, keeping a tab on children at an event and creating awareness on Motor Vehicle (MV) violations. We are not forcing anyone, the cadets may come forward voluntarily. Moreover, they can perform duties only on their holidays for around two hours,” said a senior police official from the city.

“Considering the case of crowded R.K Beach on weekends, where wrong parking, crowd management and irresponsible driving are major issues. The NCC cadets may be used there. Similarly, Rushikonda has become a most popular destination after Sri Venkateswara Temple was opened by the TTD atop the hill,” he added.

According to police officials, around four NCC cadets will be attached with a traffic police constable (PC) at an area. The cadets will take the instructions from the PC and work accordingly and they have done well in the orientation phase, he said.

The police are also working to provide radium jackets and badges to the NCC cadets while on duty. He also added that under no circumstances, the cadets will be used to man major traffic junctions or regulate traffic at signals.