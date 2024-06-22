NCC cadets from Ladakh reach Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam for a 10-day trip

A team of 30 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets from Ladakh arrived at Eastern Naval Command (ENC) here on June 20 for a 10-day visit to familiarise themselves with various aspects of the Indian Navy.

The visit coincided with International Yoga Day, which they celebrated with a yoga session alongside trainees from Dockyard Apprentice School, Naval Dockyard, here.

The cadets received a comprehensive briefing on the Indian Navy’s role, organisation and the ENC’s responsibilities. During their stay, they will gain insight into the ENC’s maritime facets through visits to ships, submarines and the air station in Visakhapatnam, according to a release here.

The NCC cadets toured the naval air station INS Dega, Visakhapatnam, where they were briefed on naval air operations, air squadrons and various aircraft. The visit provided them with hands-on experience of the Indian Navy’s aviation capabilities.

This visit aims at inspiring and motivating the NCC cadets, fostering a better understanding of the Indian Navy’s role in national security and maritime interests, the release added.