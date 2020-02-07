Navy’s maintenance dredging project bagged by DCIL

The Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL) on Thursday announced that it has bagged a maintenance dredging project for naval sites.
DCIL, headquartered in Visakhapatnam, had participated in a Global Request for Proposal (RFP) for maintenance dredging of naval sites in Mumbai, which was invited by Naval Dockyard-Mumbai in November, 2019.
DCIL successfully bagged the project after a stiff competition, a company spokesman said. The project involves dredging on assured depth basis to be completed within one year at a cost of ₹66.20 crore.
The contract agreement between DCIL and the Indian Navy was signed on February 5.
The DCIL is planning to commence the dredging work by the second week of February as per the project schedule. Earlier, DCIL had also signed agreement with Visakhapatnam Port Trust for annual maintenance dredging and beach nourishment work for three years.
