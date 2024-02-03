ADVERTISEMENT

Navy Welfare Association signs MoU with GITAM for higher education

February 03, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

GITAM would offer four seats for wards of Navy personnel at a subsidised fee structure.

V. Kamalakara Rao

Indian Navy’s Navy Welfare & Wellness Association (NWWA) and Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM), Vishakhapatnam signed an MoU here on Saturday to facilitate higher education of the wards of Indian Navy personnel.

The MoU was signed by NWWA president Ms. Kala Hari Kumar and GITAM vice Chancellor Prof. Dayananda Siddavattam in the presence of GITAM president M. Sribhrarth.

GITAM would offer four seats including one in Medical Sciences in its academic institutions for wards of Navy personnel at a subsidised fee structure. GITAM would also collaborate for promotion of the culture of innovation and research in futuristic combat technologies to develop and enhance the fighting capabilities of the Indian Navy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was also attended by NWWA (ER) President Ms. Sandhya Pendharkar.

Mr. Sribharat hoped that the navy children will inspire others to join in defence forces.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US