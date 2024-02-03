GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Navy Welfare Association signs MoU with GITAM for higher education

GITAM would offer four seats for wards of Navy personnel at a subsidised fee structure.

February 03, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao

Indian Navy’s Navy Welfare & Wellness Association (NWWA) and Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM), Vishakhapatnam signed an MoU here on Saturday to facilitate higher education of the wards of Indian Navy personnel.

The MoU was signed by NWWA president Ms. Kala Hari Kumar and GITAM vice Chancellor Prof. Dayananda Siddavattam in the presence of GITAM president M. Sribhrarth.

GITAM would offer four seats including one in Medical Sciences in its academic institutions for wards of Navy personnel at a subsidised fee structure. GITAM would also collaborate for promotion of the culture of innovation and research in futuristic combat technologies to develop and enhance the fighting capabilities of the Indian Navy.

The event was also attended by NWWA (ER) President Ms. Sandhya Pendharkar.

Mr. Sribharat hoped that the navy children will inspire others to join in defence forces.

