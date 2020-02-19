Navy top brass reviews refitplans of ships, submarines

Visakhapatnam

Indian Navy’s Annual Refit Conference (ARC) began at the Eastern Naval Command here on Tuesday.

The two-day conference chaired by Vice Admiral G.S. Pabby, Chief of Material, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy) is attended by all the stakeholders representing the Naval Headquarters, three naval commands, the Tri-Services Andaman and Nicobar Command at Port Blair, dockyards, repair yards and material organisations of the navy.

The delegates will deliberate upon refit plans for all ships and submarines of the Indian Navy and formulate plans for infrastructure augmentation to meet the requirements of the Indian Navy.

Delivering the inaugural address, Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC, welcomed the delegates and appreciated the efforts being put in by one and all in ensuring the combat availability of naval platforms. Role of the naval repair yards towards the sustained operation of platforms at sea was lauded.

The Chief of Materiel (COM), during his address, complimented the forum for ensuring quality refits of ships and submarines, with a focus on the safety of personnel and material.

Enhanced efficiency

Technical and logistics aspects concerning refits were deliberated upon at length with a special emphasis on enhanced efficiency and capability of sea-going units. He also urged all concerned to focus on the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The Annual Infrastructure Conference will be held on Wednesday to review progress of modernisation and augmentation of repair and refitting infrastructure to maintain the lethal edge of combat assets of the Indian Navy.

