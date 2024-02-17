Navy takes up Industry Yatras, ENC chief says

February 17, 2024 08:38 am | Updated 08:38 am IST - Visakhapatnam

In order to ensure that more industry partners join the journey of Atmanirbharta, the Navy has initiated ‘Industry Yatras’, wherein multidisciplinary teams visit various industrial corridors to match existing industrial capabilities with the Navy’s requirements, said Vice-Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, while addressing the CII Southern Regional Council Meeting here on Friday.

Over the years, the Indian Navy has surged ahead in enhancing the indigenous content in ship and submarine design, construction material, machinery, equipment, and systems. This would not have been possible without the proactive support of the Indian industry, he added.

“As we strive towards acquiring a force level of about 170 ships and submarines by 2035, out thrust remains steadfastly on indigenous design and construction, as also, progressive increase in the indigenous content of systems on board these platforms. Presently, 67 ships are under construction of which 65 are in Indian shipyards,” he added.

Directorate of Indigenisation (DoI) has linked 5,629 items in inventory as import substitutes that have been indigenously developed. DoI is currently steering 107 projects amounting to ₹3,218.5 crore. Of these, 52 contracts amounting to ₹680 crore, have already been concluded,” he added.

The Navy is also progressing projects with more than 160 MSMEs, startups and Large industry, and is at the forefront with 100 projects under iDEX Scheme, 25 projects under the TDF scheme, and 37 projects under MAKE Scheme, he said.

“At the Eastern Naval Command, we have been continuously engaging with MSMEs at various levels. Discussions are in progress with firms located in Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone (AMTZ) towards harnessing the expertise available in common fields of interest like 3D Printing and Scanning,” he said.

The CII Southern Region Council Meeting was attended by over 60 leading CEOs and captains of the industry.

