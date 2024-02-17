GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Navy takes up Industry Yatras, ENC chief says

February 17, 2024 08:38 am | Updated 08:38 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

In order to ensure that more industry partners join the journey of Atmanirbharta, the Navy has initiated ‘Industry Yatras’, wherein multidisciplinary teams visit various industrial corridors to match existing industrial capabilities with the Navy’s requirements, said Vice-Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, while addressing the CII Southern Regional Council Meeting here on Friday.

Over the years, the Indian Navy has surged ahead in enhancing the indigenous content in ship and submarine design, construction material, machinery, equipment, and systems. This would not have been possible without the proactive support of the Indian industry, he added.

“As we strive towards acquiring a force level of about 170 ships and submarines by 2035, out thrust remains steadfastly on indigenous design and construction, as also, progressive increase in the indigenous content of systems on board these platforms. Presently, 67 ships are under construction of which 65 are in Indian shipyards,” he added.

Directorate of Indigenisation (DoI) has linked 5,629 items in inventory as import substitutes that have been indigenously developed. DoI is currently steering 107 projects amounting to ₹3,218.5 crore. Of these, 52 contracts amounting to ₹680 crore, have already been concluded,” he added.

The Navy is also progressing projects with more than 160 MSMEs, startups and Large industry, and is at the forefront with 100 projects under iDEX Scheme, 25 projects under the TDF scheme, and 37 projects under MAKE Scheme, he said.

“At the Eastern Naval Command, we have been continuously engaging with MSMEs at various levels. Discussions are in progress with firms located in Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone (AMTZ) towards harnessing the expertise available in common fields of interest like 3D Printing and Scanning,” he said.

The CII Southern Region Council Meeting was attended by over 60 leading CEOs and captains of the industry.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.