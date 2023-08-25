ADVERTISEMENT

Navy symposium on self-reliance in missile technology held

August 25, 2023 06:36 am | Updated 06:36 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The event was inaugurated by Vice-Admiral Sameer Saxena, Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command.

The Hindu Bureau

A conclave-cum-symposium on missile technology themed as ‘Aatmanirbharta in Missile Repairs and Indigenisation Technologies (AMRIT-2023)’, was organised by INS Kalinga at Samudrika Auditorium, Naval Base in Eastern Naval Command, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Dr. Y. Srinivas Rao, DS, DGNS&M and G.A. Srinivasa Murthy, DS, Director DRDL delivered a special address during the inaugural session. Papers were presented and technical talks were held by personnel from varied organisations.

Academia partners from Military Institute of Technology, Pune and National Research and Development Corporation (NRDC), also actively engaged in the discussions, drawing vital inputs for their work.

