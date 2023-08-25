HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Navy symposium on self-reliance in missile technology held

The event was inaugurated by Vice-Admiral Sameer Saxena, Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command.

August 25, 2023 06:36 am | Updated 06:36 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A conclave-cum-symposium on missile technology themed as ‘Aatmanirbharta in Missile Repairs and Indigenisation Technologies (AMRIT-2023)’, was organised by INS Kalinga at Samudrika Auditorium, Naval Base in Eastern Naval Command, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The event was inaugurated by Vice-Admiral Sameer Saxena, Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command.

Dr. Y. Srinivas Rao, DS, DGNS&M and G.A. Srinivasa Murthy, DS, Director DRDL delivered a special address during the inaugural session. Papers were presented and technical talks were held by personnel from varied organisations.

Academia partners from Military Institute of Technology, Pune and National Research and Development Corporation (NRDC), also actively engaged in the discussions, drawing vital inputs for their work.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.