July 03, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A 28-year-old Indian Navy sailor Dheeraj Kumar has been missing since July 1, Malkapuram police said on Monday. The Dheeraj’s family members filed a complaint with the police. According to the complaint, Dheeraj, who resides in the Junior Sailor Block INS Virbahu, did not return home after he came out of the base at 4.36 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.