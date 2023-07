July 03, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A 28-year-old Indian Navy sailor Dheeraj Kumar has been missing since July 1, Malkapuram police said on Monday. The Dheeraj’s family members filed a complaint with the police. According to the complaint, Dheeraj, who resides in the Junior Sailor Block INS Virbahu, did not return home after he came out of the base at 4.36 p.m.