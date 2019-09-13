Navy Marathon to be a qualifier for major runs across globe

The 6th edition of the Vizag Navy Marathon, an initiative of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), will be organised on the Vizag – Bheemunipatnam Beach Road on November 17. Around 18,000 participants from different States and countries are likely participate in the mega event, the organisers said.

“The response to the event is growing with each passing year. The first edition in 2014 registered 1,800 participants which went up to 15,000 last year,” Commodore Rajesh Debnath, Commanding Officer, INS Kalinga, told the media here on Thursday.

Four categories

The marathon would be conducted in four categories— Courage Run (full marathon), Destiny Run (Half Marathon), Friendship Run (10 km) and Run for Fun (5 km). All the runs would be flagged off from Viswapriya Function Hall, near RK Beach.

The race route has been certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Running (AIMS), making the event as a qualifying race for the ‘World Major Marathons’.

“Participants who achieve a qualifying time can enter the Tokyo Marathon, Boston Marathon, London Marathon, Berlin Marathon, Chicago Marathon and New York City Marathon. The AIMS certificate is expected to attract runners not just from across the country, but also the other countries,” he said.

Capt. Animesh Nagar, ENC Sports Officer, said the emphasis this year would be on ‘zero carbon footprint’ by abstaining from the use of single use plastic products. Recyclable paper cups would be used. A dedicated team would be entrusted with the teams for collection of litter from time to time.

Registration

All the participants would be given an RFID tag which need to be worn by them. The route taken by the runner, the time taken and other details will be recorded to prevent malpractice. For more details and registration, one can visit www.vizagnavymarathon.com.

“It is good to see the Vizag Navy Marathon growing into a sporting event, with increasing participation every year. The cosmopolitan culture is also responsible for its growing popularity. He, however, felt that Higher participation from the locals is needed to make the event getting identified with the city,” said Race Director Muralidhar Nannapaneni.

Citing an example, he said that in the US, the registrations for such events would be closed much before the actual event, which indicates the overwhelming response there.

Ramana Pichumani of You Too Can Run City Runners Balakrishna Rai and Arjun Naidu were present.