Navy inks MoU with GITAM University in Visakhapatnam over internship programme for engineering students

July 11, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Naval Dockyard signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) with the GITAM University here on Tuesday for commencing internship programme for engineering students during their sixth semester in the field of Electrical, Electronics & Communication and Mechanical Engineering. The students will undergo internship for four to six weeks in various work centres of the Naval Dockyard.

The MoU was signed by Rear Admiral Sanjay Sadhu, Admiral Superintendent, Naval Dockyard, and the GITAM Registrar Gunasekaran in the presence of Y. Goithama Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor.

The internship would provide practical exposure to the students towards maintenance of various propulsion and auxiliary machinery, deck machinery, power generation systems, sensors and other electronic systems.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.