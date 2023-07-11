Navy inks MoU with GITAM University in Visakhapatnam over internship programme for engineering students

July 11, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Naval Dockyard signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) with the GITAM University here on Tuesday for commencing internship programme for engineering students during their sixth semester in the field of Electrical, Electronics & Communication and Mechanical Engineering. The students will undergo internship for four to six weeks in various work centres of the Naval Dockyard.

The MoU was signed by Rear Admiral Sanjay Sadhu, Admiral Superintendent, Naval Dockyard, and the GITAM Registrar Gunasekaran in the presence of Y. Goithama Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor.

The internship would provide practical exposure to the students towards maintenance of various propulsion and auxiliary machinery, deck machinery, power generation systems, sensors and other electronic systems.