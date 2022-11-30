Navy Day: traffic restrictions to come into force from the afternoon of December 4 in Visakhapatnam

November 30, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Keeping in view of VIP movement during Navy Day scheduled to be held on December 4, traffic restrictions will be coming into force at various places from the afternoon in the city. The city traffic police have announced no general vehicles will be allowed along the route from The Park Hotel Junction to NTR Statue on the Beach Road from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., which is the main venue for Navy Day programme.

According to police, vehicles without Navy Day passes will not be allowed in various important routes leading to the Beach Road. The routes are Collectorate Junction to Naval Coastal Battery (NCB), Siripuram to China Waltair, Siripuram to All India Radio Junction, AIR Junction to NTR Statue, AIR Junction to Pandurangapuram down, Century Club to Hotel Novotel down and a few others.

Vehicles coming from MVP Colony can park their vehicles at the allotted parking places MGM Park, Krishna Travels Parking place, Cricket net practice ground, Visakha Function Hall grounds, RR Constructions ground and should head towards Park Hotel on foot and reach the enclosures arranged at the beach.

People coming from Dandu Bazaar and Jagadamba Junction route should park their vehicles at AU Sports College grounds, AMCOSA grounds and Jubliee Home grounds and walk through the Collector Office Junction and NCB and reach enclosures arranged at the Beach.

The city police clearly stated that keeping in view of visitors rush to the event, there would be traffic diversions at Rushikonda Junction, Jodugullapalem Junction, Kurupam Junction, MVP double road, Maddilapalem Junction, Gollalapalem Junction, Tycoon Junction, Assilmetta Junction, Pandimetta Junction, Jagadamba Junction, Town Kotha Road, Collector office Junction and Zilla Parishad Junction.

The police have also appealed residents in between NCB and Park Hotel junction stretch to support the police and do not use their vehicles unless it is an emergency.

Meanwhile, the buses coming from Bheemunipatnam towards Beach Road will take a turn at Kamat Hotel near Lawsons Bay Colony and head towards Ushodaya and MVP double road.

The police have also said that there will be full-fledged rehearsals for the Navy Day on December 2 and appealed people to use alternative routes.

Review meet

Meanwhile, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna conducted a review meet with all the officials for the smooth conduct of the event. He urged the authorities concerned to focus on beautification, sanitation and other arrangements on the Beach Road. He also asked the DMHO to arrange medical teams at the main venue.

Ahead of the Navy Day, the Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth said that security is being beefed up and all lodges are being checked.