Navy Day rehearsal begins with full gusto at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam

The full dress rehearsal for the annual Navy Day, which is observed on December 4, every year, began here at RK Beach on Monday.

Visitors and tourists unaware of the rehearsal were in for a pleasant surprise to see the Navy exhibit its firepower and might.

This year, President Droupadi Murmu, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, is likely to attend the Navy Day celebrations.

Fifteen warships including INS Jalashwa, the biggest amphibious transport dock, and sail training ship INS Tarangini, were part of the rehearsal.

The silhouetted image of the warships, decorated with electric lights and shooting off flares, simulating a war-like scenario, made for a striking sight in the backdrop of the evening sky.

A flypast and aerobatics by the three Hawks, advanced jet trainers, was widely cheered by onlookers. Children jumped with joy as the fighter jets roared past, shooting off flares simulating the firing of missiles. The P-8I Poseidon also made a low flypast, captivating the audience with its mammoth size.

It is learnt that the air show is likely to be bigger on the final day, as all the aircraft present in the inventory of the Indian Navy are likely to make an appearance. The iconic fighter aircraft MIG-29K, which comprises part of the air assets onboard the INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant aircraft carriers, are also scheduled to be part of the air show on December 4.

The audience also had a glimpse of various helicopters such as the reliable Chetaks, the indigenously-built ALH (Advanced Light Helicopter) and the big UH 3H.

The naval personnel also rehearsed a search and rescue operation at sea with an UH 3H off the coast.

The highlight of the evening was the beach assault mock drill by the Marine Commandos (Marcos) dressed in black and battle fatigues. They enacted a beach assault exercise to perfection, simulating a hostile environment and blasting their way onto the beach. Two LCMs (Landing Craft Mechanised) were also part of the exercise.

Though the para jump was cancelled on Monday, it is likely to be held on the final day (December 4) as well as during two other full dress rehearsals that are scheduled to be held on November 30 and December 2.