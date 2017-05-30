Navy COP on a 3-day visit to Eastern Naval Command

Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Chief of Personnel (COP) Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy) arrived here on a three-day visit to the Eastern Naval Command. He met Vice Admiral HCS Bisht, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command and held discussions on Monday. Later, COP addressed officers and sailors of ENC and also discussed HR related issues with the staff.

Vice Admiral AK Chawla also visited other Naval Establishments at Visakhapatnam. He is scheduled to depart on Tuesday.