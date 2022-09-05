Navy Children School wins award in Visakhapatnam

Navy Children School (NCS) Visakhapatnam was conferred the ‘Best in Academics’ trophy for outstanding performance in Class X and XII CBSE examination for the Academic year 2021-22 among 14 CBSE-affiliated schools under the aegis of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC). Rear Admiral Sandeep Pradhan, Chief Staff Officer (Personnel & Administration), ENC, presented the trophy to school principal Parul Kumar in a function organised on the occasion of Teachers’ Day Celebrations here on Monday. The programme was attended by the principals, headmasters and Teachers from Sainik School, Korukonda, Navy Children School, seven Kendriya Vidyalayas, Visvodaya High School, Sankalp and Little Angels School.