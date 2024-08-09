ADVERTISEMENT

Navy Children School make it to State-level INTACH Heritage Quiz

Published - August 09, 2024 09:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 190 students from 21 schools participated in the INTACH Heritage Quiz, Visakhapatnam chapter, at Alwardas Public School at MVP Colony here on Friday.

Five teams made it to the final round after a keenly contested preliminary written round. The final round was a visual quiz. Navy Children School, Nausena Baugh team, comprising Ishaan Gupta and Ishita Gupta, emerged as the finalists and they will represent Visakhapatnam district at the State-level INTACH Heritage Quiz-2024 competition. The second place was also won by Navy Children School, Nausena Baugh, comprising Sehith Reddy and Yash and the third place was won by Greendale Public School, Madhurawada, comprising Deetya Kirti Pragnya and Tasleem, according to a statement issued by INTACH.

Divya Das. Executive Director of Alwardas School, who participated in the concluding session, congratulated the winners.

Earlier, INTACH Convenor D. Rajasekhar Reddy welcomed the guests and spoke about the activities undertaken by the organisation. The quiz was conducted by INTACH member Sandhya Godey.

INTACH members M. Renuka Rani, Mayank Kumari Deo, Jayshree Hatangadi, Cdr (Retd) Ramakrishna, Edward Paul, Mohan Rao, Venkat Rama Reddy, Venugopal and Dr. Venkayya organised the programme.

