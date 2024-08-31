ADVERTISEMENT

Navy Children School in Visakhapatnam hosts Model United Nations conference on Gaza crisis

Published - August 31, 2024 08:47 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Navy Children School (NCS), Visakhapatnam, organised a Model United Nations (MUN) conference here on the topic – Gaza: A Massive Human Rights Crisis and Humanitarian Disaster, according to a release here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The objective of the conference was to foster leadership qualities and diplomatic skills among the student participants, preparing them for future roles in international relations and global problem-solving, said the school Principal Parul Kumar, who presided over the programme.

The CSO(P&A) ENC Headquarters Rear Admiral M. Murali Mohan Raju was the chief guest.

Kheya Bhattacharya, a retired IFS officer, delivered keynote address.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US