Navy Children School in Visakhapatnam hosts Model United Nations conference on Gaza crisis

Navy Children School (NCS), Visakhapatnam, organised a Model United Nations (MUN) conference here on the topic – Gaza: A Massive Human Rights Crisis and Humanitarian Disaster, according to a release here on Saturday.

The objective of the conference was to foster leadership qualities and diplomatic skills among the student participants, preparing them for future roles in international relations and global problem-solving, said the school Principal Parul Kumar, who presided over the programme.

The CSO(P&A) ENC Headquarters Rear Admiral M. Murali Mohan Raju was the chief guest.

Kheya Bhattacharya, a retired IFS officer, delivered keynote address.