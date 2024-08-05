ADVERTISEMENT

Navy chief to review Passing Out Parade of Agniveers at INS Chilka on August 9

Published - August 05, 2024 11:25 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, will review the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the fourth batch of Agniveers at INS Chilka on August 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

The post sunset ceremony will see 1,390 Agniveers including 216 women Agniveers, taking the ‘Antim Pag’ from the hallowed portals of INS Chilka.

Along with Naval Agniveers, 330 Coast Guard Naviks will also pass out on this occasion.

Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command will be the conducting officer of parade, according to release here on Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US