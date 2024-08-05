Navy chief to review Passing Out Parade of Agniveers at INS Chilka on August 9

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, will review the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the fourth batch of Agniveers at INS Chilka on August 9.

The post sunset ceremony will see 1,390 Agniveers including 216 women Agniveers, taking the ‘Antim Pag’ from the hallowed portals of INS Chilka.

Along with Naval Agniveers, 330 Coast Guard Naviks will also pass out on this occasion.

Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command will be the conducting officer of parade, according to release here on Monday.

