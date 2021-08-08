Visakhapatnam

Navy Band enthrals audience

Navy Band performing at TU Aircraft Museum on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

As a part of the ongoing ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ and ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of 1971 war, the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence and to pay a tribute to all the corona warriors, the Eastern Naval Command organised a live performance by the Navy Band at TU Aircraft Museum on RK Beach here on Sunday.

The hour-long performance conducted by Drum Major S. Janakiraman, featured a host of genres ranging from martial music, soul-stirring songs of patriotic fervour and some popular regional songs.

Some of the high tempo motivational tunes performed were ‘Hindustani’, ‘Koi Kahe’, ‘Kandon Se Milte Kande’ and others. Songs such as ‘Chak De India’ and ‘Jai Ho’ enthralled the audience.

The band also showcased a few English popular numbers.

The performance culminated with the evergreen soul-stirring patriotic song, ‘Sare Jahan Se Achha’ providing a fitting finale to the evening’s performance.


