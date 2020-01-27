‘Navaratnalu is a tool for welfare and development’

A festive atmosphere prevailed at the Police Parade Grounds with hundreds of schoolchildren, freedom fighters, police and defence personnel, officials of various departments and people from different walks of life took part in the 71st Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.

Ministers give it a miss

Though the government had planned to organise the State-level celebrations in the city, the venue was shifted to Vijayawada. District in-charge Minister K. Kannababu and Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao gave the celebrations a miss.

Collector V. Vinay Chand spoke at length about the government welfare schemes and the progress achieved by various departments in the district. “The Navaratnalu is a tool to ensure welfare, development, provision of basic infrastructure and employment generation as part of which village and ward secretariats were set up and volunteers appointed,” he said.

YSR Rythu Bharosa

An amount of ₹274.16 crore was extended as a financial assistance to 3.39 lakh farmers ( ₹13,500 each) in the district under the YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme for the 2019-20 financial year and ₹191.70 crore was given away to 1.83 lakh beneficiaries under the ‘Vidya Deevena’ scheme. The Collector gave the details of the funds disbursed under various schemes such as YSR Aarogyasri, Jalayagnam, Amma Vodi, YSR Aasra and housing in the district. Later, the Collector felicitated Dr. Kutikuppala Surya Rao, a recipient of Padma Shri award, and interacted with freedom fighters. He presented awards to officers and employees of various government departments, some journalists and NGOs on the occasion. In total, 597 persons were presented awards.