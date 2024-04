April 07, 2024 05:46 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Naval Transmitting Station, Visakhapatnam, commemorated its 55th anniversary with an array of activities, showcasing the spirit of camaraderie and excellence, according to a release here on Sunday.

The activities, including inter-departmental sports competition, tug of war and best garden competition, and clean-up drives culminated with a captivating cultural show, featuring in-house performances by unit personnel and their family members.