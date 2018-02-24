Naval recruitment from Feb. 26

Recruitment examination for Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) and Matric Recruit (MR) is being conducted by Naval Recruitment Establishment, INS Circars, Visakhapatnam, from February 26 to March 6.

Examination venue for the recruitment is Sailors’ Institute ‘Tarang’ located near INS Satavahana Bus Stop Pipeline Junction. Candidates are to report at least 45 minutes prior to the shift timing mentioned in the Admit Card.

Candidates who have received call-up letter should be present at the venue with education qualification certificates, domicile certificate, six copies of latest coloured passport size photographs, NCC certificate (if applicable), black pen and clip board in addition to the call-up letter.

No electronic gadgets

Candidates are also advised to bring canvas shoes and sports shorts for physical fitness test.

Electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, pagers, calculators will not be permitted at the venue.