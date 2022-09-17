Naval personnel and NCC cadets take part in mega coastal clean-up drive in Visakhapatnam

Event aims at creating awareness among people towards the upkeep of beaches

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
September 17, 2022 18:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 500 naval personnel from Eastern Naval Command have joined the mega coastal clean-up drive as part of ‘Puneet Sagar Abhiyan’ and to mark the 37th International Coastal Clean-up (ICC) Day with the theme ‘Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar’ here on Saturday.

The naval personnel along with NCC cadets carried out the beach clean-up drives at Yarada and Kalinga beaches and all waterfronts within the premises of the naval units.

The event was aimed at creating awareness among the general public towards the upkeep of the beaches as per the Union government’s mega coastal clean-up drive of covering 7,500 km stretch, covering 75 beaches over the 75 days, which had commenced on July 3 and culminated on September 17, coinciding with the celebrations of 75 years of the country’s independence ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The underlying goals of the campaign are to 'Consume Responsibly, Segregate waste at home, and to Dispose Responsibly'.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app