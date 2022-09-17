Naval personnel and NCC cadets take part in mega coastal clean-up drive in Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 500 naval personnel from Eastern Naval Command have joined the mega coastal clean-up drive as part of ‘Puneet Sagar Abhiyan’ and to mark the 37th International Coastal Clean-up (ICC) Day with the theme ‘Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar’ here on Saturday.

The naval personnel along with NCC cadets carried out the beach clean-up drives at Yarada and Kalinga beaches and all waterfronts within the premises of the naval units.

The event was aimed at creating awareness among the general public towards the upkeep of the beaches as per the Union government’s mega coastal clean-up drive of covering 7,500 km stretch, covering 75 beaches over the 75 days, which had commenced on July 3 and culminated on September 17, coinciding with the celebrations of 75 years of the country’s independence ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The underlying goals of the campaign are to 'Consume Responsibly, Segregate waste at home, and to Dispose Responsibly'.