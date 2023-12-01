Naval Op Demo in Visakhapatnam on December 4 likely to be postponed in view of depression in Bay of Bengal

December 01, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Naval Op Demo, and the C-in-C s ‘At Home’ programmes, scheduled to be held at RK Beach here on December 4, are likely to be postponed in view of the depression in the Bay of Bengal. It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and cross the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coast on December 4.

The Indian Navy is closely monitoring the system in the Bay of Bengal, and the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) has put all personnel and platforms on high State of readiness, and is fully prepared to undertake any Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, if the need arose. All Naval Area Commanders have carried out preparatory activities to mitigate the effects of the cyclone and are in constant liaison with the State Administrations to render assistance as and when required.

Considering the safety aspects of the large number of spectators, naval assets and personnel involved in the Complex Naval Demonstrations planned as part of Navy Day Celebrations, a few Navy Day activities namely Op Demo and the C-in-C s At- Home Function in Visakhapatnam may be rescheduled, based on weather conditions, according to a PIB release.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the preparedness, flood relief teams and diving teams have been kept standby to augment the existing resources. Indian Naval ships are on standby for rescue operations, Diving teams and medical personnel to render assistance in the areas likely to be affected along the east coast.

Naval aircraft have also been kept ready at the Naval Air Stations, INS Dega in Visakhapatnam and INS Rajali near Chennai to undertake aerial survey, casualty evacuation, and airdrop of relief material, as required, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.