Naval Officer trains A.P. Marine Police and lighthouse personnel for Exercise Sea Vigil 2024

Published - November 09, 2024 09:00 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

In preparation for Exercise Sea Vigil 2024, Naval Officer-in-Charge, Andhra Pradesh, nodal officer responsible for Coastal Security of A.P. under Eastern Naval Command, conducted a two-day training workshop for A.P. Marine Police and lighthouse personnel from DGLL (Director General Lighthouse and Lightships)

The training capsule covered coastal security, communication, surveillance, patrolling, threat identification and reporting protocols, enhancing preparedness for the main exercise on November 20 and 21. Indian Navy is designated as the lead agency on coastal security.

