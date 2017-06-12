Naval officer dies as car hits boulder

A naval officer died, while four others sustained serious injuries when the car by which they were travelling hit a boulder on the Yarada ghat road in the city on Saturday.

According to the police, the car was apparently going in high speed and it is yet to be ascertained whether the driver of the vehicle was drunk when the accident occurred. The deceased was identified as Avinash Thakur (23), a resident of naval quarters, Malkapuram.

Malkapuram Inspector K. Chandrasekhar said the five naval officers were coming down the hill when the accident occurred.

Avinash Thakur died on the spot. Among the four injured, the condition of one is said to be critical. Police sources said that one among the five gave a party.

Mr. Chandrasekhar informed The Hindu that blood samples were collected to ascertain whether they had consumed alcohol or not. All the injured were shifted to a hospital.