Naval fleet exercise Malabar-2024 commences at ENC with participation from Australia, Japan and U.S. Navy ships

The naval fleet exercise Malabar-2024 was flagged off at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), here on Tuesday. The Navies of Australia, Japan and the U.S. arrived at the gateway to the India’s Eastern seaboard to exercise collectively in the harbour and sea phases, according to an official communication here from the ENC.

The ENC welcomed the ship HMAS Stuart of the Royal Australian Navy, which reached the city on Tuesday.

The ENC also welcomed the ships JS Ariake of the Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force, and also the USS Dewey of the United States Navy.

