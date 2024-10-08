ADVERTISEMENT

Naval fleet exercise Malabar-2024 commences at ENC with participation from Australia, Japan and U.S. Navy ships

Published - October 08, 2024 08:40 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Navy team welcoming JS Ariake of the Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The naval fleet exercise Malabar-2024 was flagged off at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), here on Tuesday. The Navies of Australia, Japan and the U.S. arrived at the gateway to the India’s Eastern seaboard to exercise collectively in the harbour and sea phases, according to an official communication here from the ENC.

The ENC welcomed the ship HMAS Stuart of the Royal Australian Navy, which reached the city on Tuesday.

The ENC also welcomed the ships JS Ariake of the Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force, and also the USS Dewey of the United States Navy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US