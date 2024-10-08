GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Naval fleet exercise Malabar-2024 commences at ENC with participation from Australia, Japan and U.S. Navy ships

Published - October 08, 2024 08:40 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Indian Navy team welcoming JS Ariake of the Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Indian Navy team welcoming JS Ariake of the Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The naval fleet exercise Malabar-2024 was flagged off at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), here on Tuesday. The Navies of Australia, Japan and the U.S. arrived at the gateway to the India’s Eastern seaboard to exercise collectively in the harbour and sea phases, according to an official communication here from the ENC.

The ENC welcomed the ship HMAS Stuart of the Royal Australian Navy, which reached the city on Tuesday.

The ENC also welcomed the ships JS Ariake of the Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force, and also the USS Dewey of the United States Navy.

October 08, 2024

