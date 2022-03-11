Naval exercise between India and Sri Lanka concludes in Visakhapatnam

Sea phase of SLINEX organised in the Bay of Bengal

The ninth edition of the bilateral naval exercise between India and Sri Lanka, SLINEX, concluded on Thursday.

Sri Lankan Naval Ship Sayurala, an Indian built Advanced Off-shore Patrol Vessel, Indian Naval ships Jyoti, Kirch along with Dornier Aircraft, ALH MK Ill, Sea King and Chetak participated in the exercise.

The sea phase of SLINEX was held in the Bay of Bengal and it included complex exercises such as Joint Boarding and Slithering operations by Special Forces of both navies, Over the Horizon Targeting drills, maiden underway replenishment of SLN ship with INS Jyoti and deck landing practices by ALH MK III on board SLN Sayurala.

Exercises during sea phase also saw activities such as anti-piracy drills, gun firings, seamanship evolutions, communication procedures and Search and Rescue operations.